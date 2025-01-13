Video: Watch Joy Woods Sing 'I Could Have Danced All Night' at MCC MISCAST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Joy Woods sing "I Could Have Danced All Night" from My Fair Lady at MCC Theater's MISCAST in 2023. See the video of the Gypsy star perform the classic musical theatre song above!

MCC's annual event, MISCAST23 took place on April 3, 2023 and honored Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Vanessa Williams and MCC Youth Company Alum Lianny Toval.

The show also included: "The Wizard and I"- Ben Platt; "Corner of the Sky"-Lorna Courtney; "Man Up"- Dylan Mulvaney; "Colors of the Wind"- Jose Llana; "If Ever I Would Leave You"- NaTasha Yvette Williams; "Ladies Who Lunch"- Jordan E. Cooper; "Who I'd Be"- Rachel Zegler; "Bring Him Home"- Eleri Ward; "Heaven on Their Minds"- LaChanze; "The Phantom of the Opera"- Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban; "Crazy Rolling"- Bonnie Milligan.

MCC Theater’s annual MISCAST gala is a one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway’s hottest stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! Funds from MISCAST help MCC Theater produce some of the most talked-about new work Off-Broadway, support our Youth Company and in-school partnerships serving New York City public high school students, and our literary development work with emerging playwrights.

About Joy Woods

Joy Woods can currently be seen as Louise in the Audra McDonald-led revival of Gypsy. She most recently starred as Middle Allie in The Notebook on Broadway. Woods originated the role at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and received The Joseph Jefferson Award for Performer in a Supporting Role – Musical for her performance.

Previously, Woods made her Broadway debut as Catherine Parr in Six: The Musical. In 2023, Woods starred as Martha Mills in the Off-Broadway revival of I Can Get it For You Wholesale. The production won the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical. Woods made her Off-Broadway debut in 2019, originating the role of Chiffon in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. She then returned to the show in 2023 as Audrey. Woods resides in New York and graduated from the AMDA College of the Performing Arts.