Video: Watch Jose Llana Sing 'Colors of the Wind' at MCC MISCAST23

Watch Jose Llana sing "Colors of the Wind" from the film "Pocahontas" at MCC Theater's MISCAST23.

MCC Theater’s annual MISCAST gala is a one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway’s hottest stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! Funds from MISCAST help MCC Theater produce some of the most talked-about new work Off-Broadway, support our Youth Company and in-school partnerships serving New York City public high school students, and our literary development work with emerging playwrights.

About Jose Llana

Jose Llana most recently appeared as Ferdinand Marcos in Here Lies Love on Broadway. His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, original Chip Tolentino (Drama Desk Award); Wang Ta in Flower Drum Song; Angel in RENT; Jessie-Lee in Streetcorner Symphony; and Lun Tha in The King and I.

Off-Broadway: Gabey in On the Town and Adam Guettel’s Saturn Returns, both at The Public Theater. Regional: Martin Guerre (Guillaume, Guthrie Theater), Ballad of Little Jo (Steppenwolf Theater, Jefferson Nom.), Candide (Prince Theater, Barrymore Nom.) and as El Gato in the World Premiere of Wonderland (Straz & Alley Theater).

Workshops: Frank Wildhorn’s Havana, Melchior in Spring Awakening (Sundance Lab) and Honor (Prospect), among others. TV/film: Sex and the City and Hitch. Cast albums and solo album, VIVA Philippines label.