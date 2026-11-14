She Believed She Could: Jen Schriever Lights Up Broadway (and Beyond)

When the lights go down in the house and come up on the stage, it’s the universal signal for “the story has begun.” It marks the transition between the real world and the communal make-believe. You might not spend much time thinking about the ins and outs of these technical aspects, but it’s skilled, creative people like lighting designer Jen Schriever who painstakingly determine what’s seen onstage and, even more importantly, how it’s seen (or not seen).

Growing up just outside NYC, in New Jersey, Schriever grew up around friends and local theatre programs that brought her to the magic of Broadway early on. By high school, she’d begun doing theatre in earnest and going into the city whenever possible to see anything and everything.

“This is my community,” she remembers feeling. “This is where I was meant to be. I never turned back or did anything else.” That sense of collaboration and connection remains at the heart of her work. To this day, the question of “who’s involved?” remains a major deciding factor for Schriever in choosing projects, whether it’s existing connections or exciting new ones; “it’s really all about the people,” she says.

“I like new stuff – it’s fun to create something and work with the writers. As a designer, you’re so often removed from that, so a new project, where we do get to be looped in, is so exciting and really deepens my ability to do a good job.” Another favorite: getting to work with directors who aren’t afraid of “bold composition” and the interplay of light and dark to figure out the “puzzle” of lighting a stage.

Schriever’s most recent work definitely fits that bill: The Lost Boys, the spectacle-laden vampire musical that earned her a third Tony nomination and her first win, shared with director and co-designer Michael Arden.

“I feel ego-less about it, really,” she reflects on the unusual co-design setup. “[Arden] is just a creative beast, and it came from a place of love of lighting. We had a blast!” In fact, she’s set to reunite with Arden and with Lost Boys set designer Dane Laffrey on The Interestings at Berkley Rep this winter. “My favorite collaborations are often unintentional co-designs, in a way, where I know I can suggest something out of my scope to the Costume Designer, or I can receive a note from production management, and things just flow. I love surrounding myself with people who are smarter than me and who I also love to be around. It’s so fun to share ideas with other people who then go, ‘Yes, and what about this?’!”

Schriever also reveals something that many non-designers might not know: the lighting plot is often “due” before the first rehearsal ever happens, requiring a lot of creative visualization long before anyone sets foot on a stage. A set design often exists at some level, but beyond that, it’s — quite literally — trying to shine light in the dark.

“You have to think like a director and anticipate,” she says. “I often ask if there’s a workshop or something I can listen to, to start to understand the vibes. But I wouldn’t trust myself to ‘know’ what to do just reading scripts and working in a silo; I’m much better when I can listen to conversations about the show, and then I can start turning that into a tangible lighting task.”

Beneath all the technical considerations, Schriever — like so many artists — describes a story-first approach to her craft.

“It’s about trying to figure out the arc of the lighting story. How can help uncover the good tension? When do we want to feel the release, or do we ever want to?” she explains. It’s also about finding tonal and visual balance. For Lost Boys, for instance, Schriever’s lighting works to help delineate the “push-pull between the comedy and the sexy vampire world,” while also considering more technical details like where the moonlight would be coming from (and how that, in turn, impacts the storytelling of the scene). It’s also a team effort to create lighting that protects the show’s stunts and special effects while ensuring actor safety night after night.

Schriever isn’t slowing down after her whirlwind Tony-winning year, either. She already has a couple of Broadway projects in progress for this season: Billy Crystal 860 and the much-anticipated revival of The Fantasticks. There’s also a buzzy play later this winter (which has yet to publicly announce its full team), plus The Interestings, keeping her schedule packed through the next several months.

On top of all that, Schriever also works as a lecturer at SUNY Purchase, where she shares her expertise with the next generation of theater makers. Along with her technical knowledge, she’s sharing advice that’s good for more than just young students; it’s something we probably could all stand to be reminded of now and then.

“If you think you can do it, you probably can. You can’t give up on yourself; you have to believe you can. Just trust, and it’s the nature of being young: having to convince people that you can do something,” she says. “Don’t worry, don’t have FOMO – you’re gonna get there. Just hang tight.”

“You can custom-make your life,” she adds. “Young me was always trying to find the path, or thinking, ‘I can’t say no to anything.’ But you can have a life! Just don’t forget: you can do what you want.”

Lightning Round

What’s on your playlist or watchlist right now: “I’m weirdly back in my high-school ‘90s phase: Tori Amos and Ani DiFranco and Kate Bush!”

If you could, what other area of theatre would you master: “I’d want to be a rockin’ producer! I want to connect people to each other and help bring things together that I’m excited about.”

A detail from your work that you’re especially proud of or wish people noticed: “In The Lost Boys, I’m really proud of how little light we turn on in the opening sequence, and people are so excited by that sequence! Maybe they don’t notice that it’s barely lit, but I love that it draws them immediately into the show.”

What would a dream project look like? “I’m just excited by open-hearted risk takers. I’d love to work with someone like Jamie Lloyd or Ivo van Hove.”

Is there a specific show you’ve always wanted to design for? “I know it just closed, and it’s controversial, but I’ve always wanted to design Chess! So I hope, when Chess comes around again, that I can be considered! I want to be part of the Chess that runs forever.”

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

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