Atlantic Acting School Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Ever wonder what a day in the life of a student at Atlantic Acting School is like? Tune in to our Instagram Story today to step inside the world-renowned acting conservatory in NYC.

Learn more about Atlantic Spring and Summer Intensives here.

This New York acting conservatory for teens offers a pre-college intensive with a focus on Practical Aesthetics and professional-level training. The Teen Conservatory provides an introduction to the AtlanticActing Technique through a comprehensive curriculum, challenging students to push beyond their creative comfort zones. Actors will learn to “make the difficult easy, the easy habitual, the habitual beautiful.”

Part of the grand prize for BroadwayWorld’s Next On Stage is the Atlantic Summer Teen Conservatory Scholarship. This program takes place in the heart of New York City from July 12 – August 6, 2027.

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