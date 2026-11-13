Video: John C. Reilly Talks Broadway And Starring With Steve Carell







During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, John C. Reilly discussed his excitement about joining Steve Carell on Broadway in THE ODD COUPLE. Check out the video!

Reilly stated when asked about starring in the Neil Simon play, "it's kind of like the Holy Grail, It created a whole kind of way of being funny."

He also went on to express his admiration for his co-star, "I've never worked with Steve Carell before, and I am so excited. I'm a huge fan of his from all of his movies and, of course, 'The Office' But, yeah, we get to chop it up with each other."

Additionally, Reilly discussed his upcoming film How to Rob a Bank, offering insight into his experience filming the project.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC and streams on Peacock.

Steve Carell and John C. Reilly will star in a new Broadway production of Neil Simon's The Odd Couple, directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail next year. Performances will begin on March 3, 2027, for a 15-week limited engagement at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Opening night is Tuesday, March 23, 2027.

Joining Carell as Felix Ungar and Reilly as Oscar Madison are Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy, She Loves Me, My Fair Lady) as Gwendolyn Pigeon; Tony Award nominee Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot) as Roy; Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Disney's Aladdin, Hamilton, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical) as Murray; Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Chaplin, Mrs. Doubtfire) as Vinnie; Heléne Yorke (American Psycho, Bullets Over Broadway) as Cecily Pigeon; and Tony Award nominee David Zayas (Cost of Living) as Speed.

Originally opening on Broadway in 1965, The Odd Couple was directed by Mike Nichols and starred Walter Matthau and Art Carney. The original production won four Tony Awards and became one of the most beloved comedies of all time, inspiring the 1968 film, a long-running television series, and countless productions around the world.

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