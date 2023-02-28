Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Jessica Hendy Sing 'What If' from WALKING WITH BUBBLES

Walking with Bubbles will open April 10, 2023 at the newly renovated AMT Theater.

Feb. 28, 2023  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Jessica Hendy, (Cats, Aida, Amour) is bringing her harrowing life story to the stage in Walking With Bubbles. At times earth shattering, at times humorous, yet ultimately cathartic, Walking With Bubbles explores mental illness and how far a mother will go for her son, her family, and ultimately herself.

Presented by Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora (NEWSical, Caroline, or Change, Harmony), with music by Brianna Kothari Barnes (2021 Jonathan Larson Grant finalist) and directed by Richard Hess (CCM), the one woman musical is set to begin previews Friday, March 31st and open April 10th at the newly renovated AMT Theater.

In Walking With Bubbles, we meet 'Jessica' - A single mom and Broadway actress hell-bent on making her dreams come true. But, it's harder to keep up the act when a secret from her past follows her and her young son, 'Bubbles', to the Big Apple. Hendy's intimate first-person narrative invites audiences into her seemingly perfect New York City life from center stage as a Broadway leading lady to the depths of a volatile mental illness.

Below, watch as she performs "What If" from the new show!







