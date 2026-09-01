 Skip to main content
Shop Merch 26/27 Season: What's Coming?
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Watch Christopher Jackson in Rehearsals For HAMILTON Return

Before Jackson returns to the role of 'George Washington,' see him rehearse "Right Hand Man."

By:

Hamilton has released a first look at Christopher Jackson rehearsing for his upcoming return to the hit Broadway musical. Watch the video, which features him performing "Right Hand Man," synced up with the filmed version of the original cast.

The original Broadway cast member is reprising his portrayal of America’s first president for a strictly limited engagement, beginning performances on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. He will be seen at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

Jackson has called his return to the production "a deeply meaningful homecoming," stating that the show "changed my life, and it remains one of the great honors of my career to be part of telling this story."

Jackson’s return follows Hamilton’s ten-year anniversary celebration on Broadway, celebrating the musical that opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015. Original cast member Leslie Odom, Jr. returned to the show last fall selling out his limited engagement.  Check out photos here.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex LacamoireHamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. 

Get Hamilton Tickets From $170

More on this show: Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Drops New 'Satisfied' Music Video · 5/26/2026


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

Hamilton Women In The Sequel Tee Hamilton Women In The Sequel Tee Shop item
Hamilton Logo Magnet Hamilton Logo Magnet Shop item
Hamilton A. Ham Hat Hamilton A. Ham Hat Shop item

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info From $170