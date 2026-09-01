Video: Watch Christopher Jackson in Rehearsals For HAMILTON Return

Hamilton has released a first look at Christopher Jackson rehearsing for his upcoming return to the hit Broadway musical. Watch the video, which features him performing "Right Hand Man," synced up with the filmed version of the original cast.

The original Broadway cast member is reprising his portrayal of America’s first president for a strictly limited engagement, beginning performances on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. He will be seen at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

Jackson has called his return to the production "a deeply meaningful homecoming," stating that the show "changed my life, and it remains one of the great honors of my career to be part of telling this story."

Jackson’s return follows Hamilton’s ten-year anniversary celebration on Broadway, celebrating the musical that opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015. Original cast member Leslie Odom, Jr. returned to the show last fall selling out his limited engagement. Check out photos here.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

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