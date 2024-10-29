Video: Watch Charli D'Amelio in & JULIET on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Charli D'Amelio makes her Broadway debut in & Juliet tonight! Watch a first look at the social media star and Dancing With the Stars champion as Charmian in the hit Broadway musical now. She will be seen at the Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street) for a limited three-month engagement through January 19, 2025.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

This month, the first North American tour of & Juliet kicked off its route in Baltimore, Maryland, and will stop in more than 30 US cities in the next year. The North American tour joins the UK Tour (which began in July 2024), and an upcoming German production (October 2024). By Spring 2025, the musical will have played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.