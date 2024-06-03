Video: Watch Ben Platt Perform 'Cherry on Top' From 'Honeymind'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony-award winner Ben Platt stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show to discuss and perform from his new album, Honeymind, which his fiance inspired.

Before singing Cherry on Top, Platt talked about some of his Broadway experiences, including when Beyonce came to see Dear Evan Hanson.

"I don't know how to behave around her...she was lovely and gracious [and] and I can't believe she took the time to come say hi," the performer said.

After Hudson asked if Platt liked to know who was in the audience on a given night, he recalled "I started the run of the show not wanting to know when people were there. But then I kept spotting people by accident and it was taking me out of it so I was like 'Why don't you just tell me up front..."

Watch the interview here:

Also on the show, Platt talked more about the love he has for his fiance and the origins of his new album.

Currently, Platt is playing a residency at the newly reopened Palace Theatre, which runs from May 28 through June 15.

An accomplished recording artist, Platt has released two albums previously – 2019’s Sing To Me and 2021’s Reverie. He completed a hugely successful solo tour following the release of Reverie which saw him headlining sellout crowds at such important venues as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and others.

Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his groundbreaking performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and later went on to reprise his role in the Universal film adaption alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams. Ben starred in the highly popular Netflix series by Ryan Murphy, The Politician where he served as the executive producer on the series – his performance in Season 1 earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and the show received a nomination for Best Comedy. Additionally, Platt began filming alongside Beanie Feldstein, Merrily We Roll Along which will be shot over a 20-year period, directed by Richard Linklater. Last fall, Platt was seen in the Amazon film, The People We Hate at The Wedding alongside Allison Janney and Kristen Bell. Other film and TV highlights include Pitch Perfect 1 & 2, Ricky & the Flash, The Premise and a guest appearance on Will & Grace.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston / Warner Bros.