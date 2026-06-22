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Video: Watch BROADWAY BARES Rehearse an Austin Powers Dance Number

The performance was from this year's spy-themed spectacular, Broadway Bares: License to Strip.

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Watch a video of cast members from Broadway Bares rehearsing an Austin Powers-inspired number! Matt Wiercinski and MiMi Scardulla lead the performance, which is choreographed by Billy Griffin. Broadway Bares: License to Strip, a spy-themed spectacular, took place on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.

Other cast members that were featured in the one-night-only performance included Erica Simone Barnett (A Sign of the Times), Keely Beirne (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), choreographer and dancer Khasan Brailsford, Milena J. Comeau (The Outsiders), DeMarius Copes (Some Like it Hot), Tony d’Alelio (Gypsy), Aydin Eyikan (MJ),Michael Graceffa (Death Becomes Her), dancer Chance Hoover, Cajai Kennedy (Wicked), Nika Lindsay(national tour of Frozen), dancer John Juan Mercado, Jimin Moon (Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody), Alice Reis (City Center’s Machinal), Emma Sofia (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots), Preston Taylor (The Great Gatsby), Mitchell Tobin (Death Becomes Her), Jessica Mallare White (The Great Gatsby), and Ricardo A. Zayas (Moulin Rouge! The Musical). 

Other choreographers that fueled this pulse-pounding operation, alongside Kellen Stancil and Paula DeLuise, are John AlixMike Baerga, Ilia Jessica Castro, Armando Farfan Jr., Elizabeth Fernandez, Alyssa Ann Meuser Gray, David Issac Gray, Miles Keeney, Nick KenkelTanner LaneReed LuplauSarah Meahl, Jenny Oehlwein, Julius Anthony Rubio and Shani Talmor.





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