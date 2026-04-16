Video: Watch All of the Performances from the 2026 Olivier Awards

Click Here for More on Olivier Awards

The winners of the Olivier Awards 2026 with Cunard were revealed earlier this week at London’s Royal Albert Hall, in a ceremony hosted by Nick Mohammed. Marking their 50th anniversary, the Olivier Awards celebrate the very best of London’s world-leading theatre industry. Check out some performances from the evening below.

This year’s most awarded production was Paddington The Musical, with seven wins. Musicals Evita and Into The Woods, and plays All My Sons, Kenrex, and Punch, each received two awards.

Jamie Lloyd’s adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita received two awards: Rachel Zegler’s performance as Eva Peron – which made headlines last summer for its scene performed from the balcony of The London Palladium - earned her the Best Actress in a Musical award, whilst Fabian Aloise received the Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer.

Rachel Zegler performs "Don't Cry for Me Argentina": Rachel Zegler</a> performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' from Evita | Olivier Awards 2026 with Cunard" width="356"> Into The Woods perform "First Midnight" and "Giants In The Sky": The Phantom of the Opera performs "Masquerade" and "The Phantom of the Opera": Paddington performs "Marmalade": The Producers performs "We Can Do It" and "I Wanna Be a Producer": Georgina Onuorah performs "Independently Owned" from Shucked: <a target="newwinddow" href="/people/Georgina-Onuorah/">Georgina Onuorah</a> performs 'Independently Owned' from Shucked | Olivier Awards 2026 with Cunard" width="356"> The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry performs "Keep On Walking Mr. Fry": Wicked performs "For Good":