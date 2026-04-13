Video: PADDINGTON and More Accept Awards at the 2026 Olivier Awards

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The winners of the Olivier Awards 2026 with Cunard were revealed at London’s Royal Albert Hall, in a ceremony hosted by Nick Mohammed. Marking their 50th anniversary, the Olivier Awards celebrate the very best of London’s world-leading theatre industry. Check out some acceptance speeches from the evening.

This year’s most awarded production was Paddington The Musical, with seven wins. Musicals Evita and Into The Woods, and plays All My Sons, Kenrex, and Punch, each received two awards.

Jamie Lloyd’s adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita received two awards: Rachel Zegler’s performance as Eva Peron – which made headlines last summer for its scene performed from the balcony of The London Palladium - earned her the Best Actress in a Musical award, whilst Fabian Aloise received the Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer.