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Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards

This year’s biggest winner is Paddington The Musical, with seven awards.

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The winners of the Olivier Awards 2026 with Cunard were revealed at London’s Royal Albert Hall, in a ceremony hosted by Nick Mohammed. Marking their 50th anniversary, the Olivier Awards celebrate the very best of London’s world-leading theatre industry. See photos from the ceremony here!

This year’s most awarded production was Paddington The Musical, with seven wins. Musicals Evita and Into The Woods, and plays All My Sons, Kenrex, and Punch, each received two awards. 

Jamie Lloyd’s adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita received two awards: Rachel Zegler’s performance as Eva Peron – which made headlines last summer for its scene performed from the balcony of The London Palladium - earned her the Best Actress in a Musical award, whilst Fabian Aloise received the Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer.

See the full list of winners here!

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Rosamund Pike

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Jack Holden

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Julie Hesmondhalgh

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
The Producers perform We Can Do It and I Wanna Be A Producer

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Joan Scourfield, Jacob Dunne and James Graham

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Cole Escola

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry perform Keep on Walking Mr Fry

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Nick Mohammed

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Into The Woods perform First Midnight and Giants in the Sky

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Elizabeth Hurley

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Dame Elaine Paige

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Andrew Lloyd Webber

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Host Nick Mohammed

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Wicked perform For Good

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Rachel Zegler

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Rachel Zegler

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Phantom of the Opera perform Masquerade & Phantom of the Opera

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Paddington The Musical perform Marmalade

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Paapa Essiedu

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Georgina Onuorah

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Jo Foster & the cast of Into The Woods

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Nick Mohammed

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Dame Helen Mirren & Sir Ian McKellen

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards Image
Arti Shah and James Hameed






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