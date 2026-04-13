Photos: Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and More Win at the 2026 Olivier Awards
This year’s biggest winner is Paddington The Musical, with seven awards.
The winners of the Olivier Awards 2026 with Cunard were revealed at London’s Royal Albert Hall, in a ceremony hosted by Nick Mohammed. Marking their 50th anniversary, the Olivier Awards celebrate the very best of London’s world-leading theatre industry. See photos from the ceremony here!
This year’s most awarded production was Paddington The Musical, with seven wins. Musicals Evita and Into The Woods, and plays All My Sons, Kenrex, and Punch, each received two awards.
Jamie Lloyd’s adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita received two awards: Rachel Zegler’s performance as Eva Peron – which made headlines last summer for its scene performed from the balcony of The London Palladium - earned her the Best Actress in a Musical award, whilst Fabian Aloise received the Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer.
See the full list of winners here!
Photo credit: Danny Kaan
The Producers perform We Can Do It and I Wanna Be A Producer
Joan Scourfield, Jacob Dunne and James Graham
The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry perform Keep on Walking Mr Fry
Into The Woods perform First Midnight and Giants in the Sky
Dame Elaine Paige
Host Nick Mohammed
Wicked perform For Good
Phantom of the Opera perform Masquerade & Phantom of the Opera
Paddington The Musical perform Marmalade
Jo Foster & the cast of Into The Woods
Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen
Dame Helen Mirren & Sir Ian McKellen
Arti Shah and James Hameed
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