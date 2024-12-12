Video: WICKED Holiday Light Show Illuminates Utah With 'Defying Gravity' & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The holidays are getting Wicked in Utah!

A house in Saratoga Springs is using songs from the new movie musical for a special holiday light show. A new video shows the lights synchronized to songs like "No One Mourns the Wicked," "Dancing Through Life," "What Is This Feeling?," "Popular," and "Defying Gravity."

Called A Very Merry Meridian, those wishing to visit the home can head to 632 N. Meridian Dr. Saratoga Springs, UT 84045.

The Wicked movie soundtrack recently broke the record for the highest debut of a movie musical adaptation soundtrack ever for the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. Read the full report at Billboard.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.