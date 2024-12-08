Video: WICKED Film Choreographer Releases 'What Is This Feeling?' Dance Tutorial

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The choreography to "What Is This Feeling?" recently took social media by storm, and now Wicked choreographer Christopher Scott has released an official tutorial on his Instagram page.

During the film's viral choreography moment, the ensemble sings "Dear Galinda you are just too good, how do you stand it I don't think I could?," to Galinda, played by Ariana Grande. She is joined by Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as they strut through the Shiz University courtyard pounding on textbooks. Watch Broadway stars attempt the choreography here!

In the tutorial, Scott breaks down the number alongside dancers Emilio Dosal and Shanie Blais, with text on the screen describing the dance steps. Watch the tutorial below!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.