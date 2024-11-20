Video: WICKED Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stories in TODAY Interviews

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last week, TODAY hosted "Wicked Week," a celebration of the new film which finally hits theaters this Friday. Over several days, the morning show hosted both onscreen and offscreen talent and TODAY has now compiled all of the interviews into a single video, spanning an hour in length, which you can watch here.

In the video, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, director Jon M. Chu, and costume designer Paul Tazewell all speak with TODAY anchors and correspondents to share stories while filming, offer a behind-the-scenes tour of the set, and more!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.