Video: Timothée Chalamet Sings 'Subterranean Homesick Blues' as Bob Dylan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Searchlight Pictures has released a new music video of Timothee Chalamet singing Subterranean Homesick Blues as the iconic musician Bob Dylan. The song is one of Dylan's most influential, even appearing in lists that compile the best songs of all time.

Chalamet plays Dylan in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown and it was recently confirmed that the actor is singing and live in the film, saying "It was in the spirit of the movie to do it live."

The cast also includes Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook, Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro, Dan Fogler, Scoot McNair, and Broadway performer Norbert Leo Butz (Tony Winner for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Catch Me If You Can). It is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

Set against the backdrop of the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, the film follows an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota who arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide.

Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records, making him one of the best-selling musicians ever. He has received ten Grammy Awards, has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Notable songs include "Like a Rolling Stone," "Mr. Tambourine Man," and "Just Like a Woman."