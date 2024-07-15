Video: The Cast of STEREOPHONIC Performs 'Seven Roads' on TODAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast of Stereophonic recently made their television debut, with a performance of two songs as part of TODAY's Citi Concert Series.

Ahead of the performance of Seven Roads, Tony Award winner Will Brill talked to TODAY about his success with the show.

"'This is a mistake,'" he recalled thinking as he heard his name called as winner for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role.

"You think 'I'm dreaming.' What a bizarre thing...but what a nice thing too!", the actor said.

Brill also explained that "Seven Roads is a song about choosing your path: getting it wrong, getting it right."

Watch the cast perform the song and check out their performance of Drive HERE.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976, where an up-and-coming rock band finds itself on the cusp of superstardom. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, this electrifying new play takes audiences inside the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up. The production recently won 7 Tony Awards, including Best Play.