Video: The Cast of STEREOPHONIC Performs 'Drive'

The cast of Stereophonic made their television debut on Thursday, with a performance of the song Drive as part of TODAY's Citi Concert Series.

Following the performance, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb caught up with Juliana Canfield who plays Holly in the Tony Award-winning play. Though she plays the keyboard as part of her role, Canfield recalled her "accidental fib" during the audition process: "I did think in my mind...that I played [piano] until I was 18 and I played until I was about 11."

She also highlighted the difference between Stereophonic- a play with music- and a traditional musical.

"In a musical, people burst into song when they are feeling extra happy or extra sad and in this, all of the music is part of the story." Watch the performance and interview now!

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976, where an up-and-coming rock band finds itself on the cusp of superstardom. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, this electrifying new play takes audiences inside the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up. The production recently won 7 Tony Awards, including Best Play.