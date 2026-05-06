Photos: Company of TITANIQUE Celebrates Their 4 Tony Nominations
Titanique's nominations include Best Musical, Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Marla Mindelle), and more.
Last night, the company of Titanique celebrated their four Tony nominations for Best Musical, Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Marla Mindelle), Best Book of a Musical (Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli), and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Layton Williams).
The company was joined on stage by co-producers Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers to mark the occasion.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Ann Walter, Brittani Bateman, Cheyenne Jackson, and more celebrated with the cast at The Laurie Beechman Theatre following the performance.
See the full list of Tony nominations HERE!
Photo credit: Valerie Terranova
The Company of Titanique
Marla Mindelle and the Company of Titanique
Layton Williams, Melissa Barrera, and Matt Rogers
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Frankie Grande, Layton Williams, Joan Grande and Doug Middlebrook
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Bowen Yang, Frankie Grande, Cheyenne Jackson, and Matt Rogers
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jim Parsons
Constantine Rousouli, Frankie Grande, and Deborah Cox
Britani Bateman, Brad Greer, Marti Gould Cummings, and Frankie Grande
Britani Bateman and Joan Grande
Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Lisa Ann Walter
Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers and the Company of Titanique
Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers
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