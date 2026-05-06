Photos: Company of TITANIQUE Celebrates Their 4 Tony Nominations

Last night, the company of Titanique celebrated their four Tony nominations for Best Musical, Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Marla Mindelle), Best Book of a Musical (Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli), and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Layton Williams).

The company was joined on stage by co-producers Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers to mark the occasion.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Ann Walter, Brittani Bateman, Cheyenne Jackson, and more celebrated with the cast at The Laurie Beechman Theatre following the performance.

See the full list of Tony nominations HERE!

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