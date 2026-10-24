Up on the Marquee: NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE Appears on Broadway

Coming up next at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre will be the worldwide magic phenomenon Now You See Me Live, in a limited engagement beginning Wednesday, November 11 and running through Sunday, January 3.

Inspired by Lionsgate's global hit film franchise, Now You See Me Live follows the impossible heists of the 'Four Horsemen' - a team of the world's greatest illusionists. Choi and Yollin will dazzle audiences alongside Broadway's 'Four Horsemen': escapologist Gabriella Lester (South Africa), illusionist James More (England), illusionist Darcy Oake (Canada), and mentalist Matthew Pomeroy (England).

Following a year of sold-out engagements across Australia, Singapore, and London's West End, Now You See Me Live arrives in New York this holiday season for eight weeks only. Presented by Tim Lawson and Simon Painter (creators of The Illusionists), and in collaboration with global entertainment leader Lionsgate, performances begin Wednesday, November 11 and run through Sunday, January 3 in NYC.

Now You See Me Live's Broadway engagement is part of an ongoing global tour, with more stops to be announced. Now You See Me Live can also be experienced beginning October 15 at the MGM Grand Theater inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. A sold-out engagement at the London Coliseum recently concluded its hugely popular run on Sunday, September 6.

The Now You See Me franchise is based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt and includes three hit films, including Now You See Me: Now You Don't, which premiered in theatres last November. The Now You See Me film franchise has grossed over $933 million at the global box office.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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