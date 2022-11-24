Video: THE LION KING Celebrates 25 Years on Broadway at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Earlier this month, the company of The Lion King celebrated the show's epic 25th Anniversary and today, the celebration continued at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch below as the cast performs "Circle of Life".

Other parade performances included A Beautiful Noise, Funny Girl, and Some Like It Hot. Additionally, Six and Moulin Rouge! performed on the CBS broadcast.

While two Broadway juggernauts have previously reached this milestone, The Lion King marks several historic firsts. Never before has a show in its 25th year been playing in so many productions around the world simultaneously and placed in the Top 5 grossing Broadway shows this long - nearly 1,300 consecutive weeks and counting. Currently, 115,000 people enjoy the show in nine productions on three continents every week. There have been 27 productions over the life of the show, seen by a staggering 112 million people. That is more than the combined populations of Canada, Greece, Sweden, Holland, Denmark and Australia.

The Broadway production opened on November 13, 1997 and has played through four NYC Mayoral administrations, five presidential administrations and 11 Olympics.