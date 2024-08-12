Video: Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, & Syndee Winters Perform 'I Won't Say (I'm in Love)' From HERCULES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this weekend, Broadway and Disney performers Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Syndee Winters took the stage to perform I Won’t Say (I’m in Love) from Disney's Hercules.

Egan, who voiced the role of Meg in the 1997 animated film, led the number with Reed and Winters singing backup. They were accompanied by Benjamin Rauhala on piano. Egan also originated the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast on stage in 1994, opposite Terrance Mann's Beast.

Watch the performance now!

Disney's new stage production of Hercules, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London's West End in summer 2025.

With music and lyrics by Alan Menken and David Zippel, and a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah and co-choreography by Tanisha Scott, Hercules is inspired by the 1997 Academy Award®-nominated animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios.

