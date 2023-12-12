Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Eight years ago, Alexandra Shiva was celebrating the release of her new documentary, How to Dance in Ohio. On Sunday night, she had something new to celebrate as a musical version of the story opened on Broadway.

"I feel incredibly proud to see all of the subjects and the way that they trusted us... and the fearlessness of letting us tell their story," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "We explained what the story was and what we wanted to do, but to see all of these families come from Ohio and think, 'That was eight years ago!' Now here we are.

"It's all mind-blowing to me. I feel so proud of seeing the work- I'm not creatively involved with the musical, but to se what they've done and how theyve created and entirely new, extraordinary work of art... its beautiful and everyone needs to see it."

Watch below as Shiva is joined on the opening night red carpet by other special guests, including Paula Abdul, Alex Brightman, Natasha Bedingfield, Sutton Foster, Megan McGinniss, and more!