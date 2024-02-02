Photos & Video: TEACHERS NIGHT ON BROADWAY Welcomes 500 NYC Educators

The event welcomed teachers, paraprofessionals, social workers, guidance counselors and others, to an evening of live theatre.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 2 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 3 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway

How to Dance in Ohio Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

TEACHERS NIGHT ON BROADWAY returned last night as 500 New York City public school educators attended a performance of How to Dance in Ohio on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre. TEACHERS NIGHT ON BROADWAY welcomed and honored the newest New York City educators, including teachers, paraprofessionals, social workers, guidance counselors and others, to an evening of live theatre. The event followed the recent announcement of Broadway Bridges® resuming in 2024.

See photos, plus video of last night’s remarks at How to Dance in Ohio below! 

Following the performance, actor Conor Tague, who made his Broadway debut starring as “Tommy” in How to Dance in Ohio, acknowledged from the stage all the educators in the audience. He is a graduate from Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts in Manhattan. Tague remarked, “All of us at How to Dance in Ohio want to thank you for nurturing the next generation of producers, performers, musicians, directors, writers, stagehands, designers, and Broadway audiences. We know you are always there for your students, providing them with emotional support and a lifeline. We are really glad you are here so we can celebrate you and your important work!” 
 
 

How to Dance in Ohio
Teacher's Night on Broadway

How to Dance in Ohio
Teacher's Night on Broadway

How to Dance in Ohio
Teacher's Night on Broadway

How to Dance in Ohio
Teacher's Night on Broadway

How to Dance in Ohio
Teacher's Night on Broadway

How to Dance in Ohio
Teacher's Night on Broadway

How to Dance in Ohio
Teacher's Night on Broadway






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions Photo
Video: The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions

Watch video highlights from the cast of How To Dance In Ohio at Broadway Sessions!

2
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO & Mentra to Host Resume Writing Workshop Photo
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO & Mentra to Host Resume Writing Workshop

Broadway's How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, and Mentra, a neurodiversity employment network, are partnering to host a Resume Writing Workshop in New York City this month.  

3
Nick Gaswirth of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Shares Backstage Routines, Rituals, & More! Photo
Nick Gaswirth of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Shares Backstage Routines, Rituals, & More!

As part of our Words From the Wings series, we're chatting with Nick Gaswirth, who is currently appearing in How to Dance in Ohio! Nick told us all about his backstage routines, pre-show rituals, and more!

4
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date

How to Dance in Ohio will conclude its Broadway run on Sunday, February 11, 2024, following 99 performances (27 previews and 72 regular performances) at the Belasco Theater.

More Hot Stories For You

Listen: Ingrid Michaelson and Jason Mraz Reunite For New Single 'Love Is'Listen: Ingrid Michaelson and Jason Mraz Reunite For New Single 'Love Is'
GROUNDHOG DAY Is Now Available for LicensingGROUNDHOG DAY Is Now Available for Licensing
Sara Bareilles and Sarah Ruhl Are Adapting Meg Wolitzer's THE INTERESTINGS Into a MusicalSara Bareilles and Sarah Ruhl Are Adapting Meg Wolitzer's THE INTERESTINGS Into a Musical
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 2, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 2, 2024
Character Breakdown: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Unpacks Their Roles
JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise! Video
JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise!
Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway Video
Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You