Photos & Video: TEACHERS NIGHT ON BROADWAY Welcomes 500 NYC Educators

TEACHERS NIGHT ON BROADWAY returned last night as 500 New York City public school educators attended a performance of How to Dance in Ohio on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre. TEACHERS NIGHT ON BROADWAY welcomed and honored the newest New York City educators, including teachers, paraprofessionals, social workers, guidance counselors and others, to an evening of live theatre. The event followed the recent announcement of Broadway Bridges® resuming in 2024.

See photos, plus video of last night’s remarks at How to Dance in Ohio below!

Following the performance, actor Conor Tague, who made his Broadway debut starring as “Tommy” in How to Dance in Ohio, acknowledged from the stage all the educators in the audience. He is a graduate from Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts in Manhattan. Tague remarked, “All of us at How to Dance in Ohio want to thank you for nurturing the next generation of producers, performers, musicians, directors, writers, stagehands, designers, and Broadway audiences. We know you are always there for your students, providing them with emotional support and a lifeline. We are really glad you are here so we can celebrate you and your important work!”



