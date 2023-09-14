Photos: Eric McCormack Unveils Sardi's Caricature

Just yesterday, Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack had something to celebrate at Sardi's. The stage and screen star received a caricature at a ceremony surrounded by friends and castmates from The Cottage.

Eric made his Broadway debut as The Music Man in 2001, then co-starred in the Tony-nominated Gore Vidal’s The Best Man in 2012. Other stage includes the Off-Broadway premiere of Neil LaBute’s Some Girls, Glengarry Glen Ross (Arts Club, Vancouver), Follies, and the upcoming A Little Night Music (Royal Conservatory, Toronto), The Fantasticks (Reprise, LA, also directed by his friend Jason Alexander), and five seasons with Canada’s Stratford Festival. On television, Eric was a producer, director, and star on three seasons of “Perception” (TNT) and three more of the Netflix sleeper hit, “Travelers.” He is best known for his Emmy®-winning performance as Will Truman on eleven seasons of NBC’s “Will & Grace,” for which he was nominated for six Golden Globes®. Upcoming series include “Departure,” season five of “Slasher,” and Hulu’s much-anticipated “The Other Black Girl.” Films include Free Enterprise, Holy Man, The Sisters, and the Canadian comedy Drinkwater (on Amazon this month), for which he received Canada’s Leo Award and the ACTRA/UBCP Award.

Eric is currently starring in the new play The Cottage, written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander at the Hayes Theater (240 W. 44th St).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski