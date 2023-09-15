Video: Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the wonderfully talented and genuine Dana Steingold who is starring as ‘Diedre‘ in the hit Broadway play, The Cottage directed by the legendary Jason Alexander. Steingold shares her experience working alongside so many television and theatre veterans in the cast and crew including Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Lilli Cooper among others. She also dives into why audiences need to pay a visit to show sooner rather than later!

Before closing out the episode with a fun game of Beetlejuice Movie Trivia” Steingold shares her love and gratitude for the Beetlejuice fan community and reminisces about what made that production so special for her.

Episode 75 opens with Jason sharing a mic check discussing the 2023 Bridgeport Film Fest which is streaming virtually until Monday, September 18! Lastly, the exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and an audio only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.