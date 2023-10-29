THE COTTAGE Plays Final Broadway Performance

The Cottage concludes its limited run after 17 previews and 111 regular performances.

By: Oct. 29, 2023

The Cottage

The new American comedy The Cottage will play its final Broadway performance today, October 29, at the Hayes Theater, following 17 previews and 111 regular performances. 

Written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander, The Cottage stars Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”), Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”), Nehal Joshi (The Phantom of the Opera), and Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice). Understudies Michelle Federer (Wicked OBC), Matthew Floyd Miller (“American Crime Story: Impeachment”), Tony Roach (Flying Over Sunset), and Jamie Ann Romero (“The Punisher”) complete the cast.

The Cottage opened on July 24, 2023. Check out what the critics had to say!

Set in the bucolic English countryside in 1923, The Cottage is a rollicking tale of sex, betrayal and love which explodes when one woman decides to be wildly indiscreet about her indiscretions and expose her latest affair to both her husband — and to her lover’s wife. The true meaning of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as an unpredictable and hilarious web of secrets begins to unravel.

The creative team is Paul Tate dePoo III (Scene Design), Sydney Maresca (Costume Design), Jiyoun “Jiji” Chang (Lighting Design), Justin Ellington (Sound Design), Tommy Kurzman (Wig & Hair Design), Jerome Butler (Dialect Coach), and Laura Stanczyk (Casting Director).

The Cottage is produced by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals (Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner, Tracey McFarland), Martian Entertainment (Carl White, Gregory Rae), and Cornice Productions (Eric Cornell, Jack Sennott). Broadway & Beyond Theatricals will Executive Produce and Martian Entertainment serves as General Manager.

RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE Photo
Video: Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE

Steingold shares her experience working alongside so many television and theatre veterans in the cast and crew including Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Lilli Cooper among others. She also dives into why audiences need to pay a visit to show sooner rather than later!  

2
Photos: Eric McCormack Unveils Sardis Caricature Photo
Photos: Eric McCormack Unveils Sardi's Caricature

Just yesterday, Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack had something to celebrate at Sardi's. The stage and screen star received a caricature at a ceremony surrounded by friends and castmates of The Cottage. Check out photos from inside the special day.

3
Nehal Joshi of THE COTTAGE Shares Backstage Must-Haves, Favorite Moments, & More! Photo
Nehal Joshi of THE COTTAGE Shares Backstage Must-Haves, Favorite Moments, & More!

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! We're chatting with Nehal Joshi from The Cottage! Nehal told us all about his backstage must-haves, favorite moments, and more!

4
Interview: Dana Steingold Discusses Her Role in Broadways THE COTTAGE Photo
Interview: Dana Steingold Discusses Her Role in Broadway's THE COTTAGE

In an exclusive interview, Dana Steingold opens up about her role in the Broadway comedy 'The Cottage' and what it was like working with the director and cast.

