Video: Sara Bareilles and Rufus Wainwright Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' from WAITRESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Pop icon and Broadway star Sara Bareilles is joined by trailblazing powerhouse Rufus Wainwright and the National Symphony Orchestra to perform the musical theater hit “She Used to Be Mine” from Waitress at the Kennedy Center’s sold-out Concert Hall.

During the career retrospective concert, which aired on New Year's Eve, Bareilles journeys through her life and career as an artist, sharing emotional and oftentimes comedic stories of experiences that shaped her path. The program is now available to watch on PBS. Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Bareilles about the concert here.

From her early hits to new unreleased songs, this extended episode of Next at the Kennedy Center is packed with music performed live with the National Symphony Orchestra, Rufus Wainwright, Emily King, David Ryan Harris, and features appearances from Ben Folds, Madison Cunningham, and Renée Elise Goldsberry and is conducted by Steven Reineke.

From her first smash hit "Love Song" to her Broadway songwriting and later performing debut with the musical "Waitress," Bareilles' amazing artistry has been recognized with multiple Grammy and Tony awards and nominations.