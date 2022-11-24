Video: SIX Queens Unite for the Thanksgiving Day Parade

For the second year in a row, the cast of Six performed at the Thanksgiving Day Parade, this time as a part of the CBS broadcast. Below, watch as they perform "Ex-Wives".

Other parade performances included A Beautiful Noise, Funny Girl, and Some Like It Hot (on NBC) and Moulin Rouge! (on CBS)

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award® for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.