Video Roundup: BE MORE CHILL Fans Create Parodies About COVID-19, Quarantine, Politics, and More!

Be More Chill fans are anything but chill, catapulting the show into cult classic status since its premiere in New Jersey in 2015. The musical made its Broadway debut last year at the Lyceum Theatre, where it ran for 177 performances.

Today, we're bringing you a roundup of Be More Chill song parodies from fans all over the world! Fans have taken on the topics of COVID-19, quarantine, politics, and more. Check out some of our favorites below!

More Than Survive

Fangirl in the Bathroom

Why YOU Should Buy A SQUIP

Survive Covid-19

Loser

The Mole Song

James in the Bathroom

Rhyse Stuck in his Own House

Bloomberg in the Bathroom

Quarantine in Your Bedroom

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

Be More Chill features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett directs and Chase Brock choreographs.

