Video: Remembering Dame Maggie Smith Onstage

1
Stage and Screen Actress Dame Maggie Smith Dies at 89
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actress Dame Maggie Smith has died at age 89. Perhaps best known for her screen roles in the Harry Potter film series and Downton Abbey, Smith also had several stage credits to her name, and won a Tony Award in 1990.
2
3
Clifford Bell, Cabaret Impresario, Director and Producer, Dies at 68
Clifford Bell, renowned Cabaret Impresario, Director and Producer, passed away suddenly today, Sunday, September 22, 2024, 68, of natural causes at 7:13 a.m. at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, with his brother, Bryan Bell, and his longtime friend, Chase Masterson, by his side, publicist Steve Moyer said on behalf of Bell’s family.
4
Clifford Bell, Beloved Cabaret Director and Producer Passes Away at 67
Affectionately known as 'Lawrence of Cabarabia,' Clifford Bell, a leading director and producer in the world of cabaret, concerts, and one-person shows, has passed away. A beloved figure in the entertainment industry for over forty years, Clifford's influence and creativity touched countless lives, both on stage and behind the scenes.