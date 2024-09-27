Video: Remembering Dame Maggie Smith Onstage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld sadly reported this morning, stage and screen actress Dame Maggie Smith has died at age 89. Perhaps best known for her screen roles in the Harry Potter film series and Downton Abbey, Smith also had several stage credits to her name, and won a Tony Award in 1990.

Today we celebrate her life and legacy by revisiting some of her greatest work onstage, from her countless performances in the works of Shakespeare, to her work on the West End, Broadway, and more.

Smith in the 1964 National Theatre production of Hay Fever:

Smith in the 1965 filmed version of Othello:

Smith performs a scene from Lettice and Lovage at the 1990 Tony Awards:

Smith accepts a Tony Award for her performance in the play:

Smith in the 1972 production of The Merchant of Venice:

Smith in the 1967 TV broadcast of Much Ado About Nothing:

Smith recites monologue from The Beaux Stratagem, in which she originally appeared in 1970: