Video: Relive the Best of BROADWAY BACKWARDS

Tonight's the night! Broadway Backwards, the only annual LGBTQ+ celebration on Broadway returns to the New Amsterdam Theatre today, March 13, 2023. Join in the jubilation as stars from stage and screen illuminate LGBTQ+ stories as only Broadway Backwards does. The fully staged production features a 13-piece orchestra and a cast of Broadway's leading lights giving the songs of classic and modern musical theater a unique twist.

Broadway Backwards favorite Jenn Colella returns for the third year to host the in-person event. She will welcome special guests F. Murray Abraham, George Abud, Philippe Arroyo, Corbin Bleu, Wayne Brady, Len Cariou, Bradley Dean, Dormeshia, Eden Espinosa, Robbie Fairchild, Barrett Foa, Adrianna Hicks, Robyn Hurder, Beth Leavel, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Bonnie Milligan, Jeigh Madjus, Chris McCarrell, Samantha Pauly, Anthony Rapp, Turner Riley, Lea Salonga, Kyle Scatliffe, A.J. Shively, Alexandra Silber, Ali Stroker, Paulo Szot and Paul C. Vogt. This year's Broadway Backwards (#BroadwayBackwards), which begins at 8 pm, includes performers from every new Broadway show currently running that has opened this season: & Juliet; A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Kimberly Akimbo; and Some Like It Hot.

While we await the big night, we're flashing back to just a few of our favorite Broadway Backwards performances from years past. Which Broadway Backwards number is your favorite?

"Sixteen Going on Seventeen" (2017)

performed by Jay Armstrong Johnson and Andrew Keenan-Bolger

"Cell Block Tango" (2015)

performed by Joshua Buscher-West, Marty Lawson, Alfie Parker Jr., Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva, Alex Ringler and Ryan Steele

"Someone Else's Story" (2017)

performed by Josh Groban

"Make Them Hear You" (2017)

performed by Cynthia Erivo

"Lily's Eyes" (2014)

performed by Uzo Aduba and Rachel Bay Jones

"The Lady Is a Tramp" (2018)

performed by Ethan Slater

"All I Care About Is Love" (2017)

performed by Chita Rivera

"The Man That Got Away" (2014)

performed by Andrew Rannells

"There's Nothing Like a Dame" (2015)

performed by Florence Henderson

"The Game" (2013)

performed by Jenn Colella and Jackie Hoffman

"Forget About the Boy" (2016)

performed by Tony Yazbeck

"Not Getting Married Today" (2019)

performed by Darren Criss, Ward Billeisen, and Michael James Scott