Video: Relive the Best of BROADWAY BACKWARDS

Broadway Backwards returns today, March 13, at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Tonight's the night! Broadway Backwards, the only annual LGBTQ+ celebration on Broadway returns to the New Amsterdam Theatre today, March 13, 2023. Join in the jubilation as stars from stage and screen illuminate LGBTQ+ stories as only Broadway Backwards does. The fully staged production features a 13-piece orchestra and a cast of Broadway's leading lights giving the songs of classic and modern musical theater a unique twist.

Broadway Backwards favorite Jenn Colella returns for the third year to host the in-person event. She will welcome special guests F. Murray Abraham, George Abud, Philippe Arroyo, Corbin Bleu, Wayne Brady, Len Cariou, Bradley Dean, Dormeshia, Eden Espinosa, Robbie Fairchild, Barrett Foa, Adrianna Hicks, Robyn Hurder, Beth Leavel, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Bonnie Milligan, Jeigh Madjus, Chris McCarrell, Samantha Pauly, Anthony Rapp, Turner Riley, Lea Salonga, Kyle Scatliffe, A.J. Shively, Alexandra Silber, Ali Stroker, Paulo Szot and Paul C. Vogt. This year's Broadway Backwards (#BroadwayBackwards), which begins at 8 pm, includes performers from every new Broadway show currently running that has opened this season: & Juliet; A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Kimberly Akimbo; and Some Like It Hot.

While we await the big night, we're flashing back to just a few of our favorite Broadway Backwards performances from years past. Which Broadway Backwards number is your favorite?

"Sixteen Going on Seventeen" (2017)

performed by Jay Armstrong Johnson and Andrew Keenan-Bolger

"Cell Block Tango" (2015)

performed by Joshua Buscher-West, Marty Lawson, Alfie Parker Jr., Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva, Alex Ringler and Ryan Steele

"Someone Else's Story" (2017)

performed by Josh Groban

"Make Them Hear You" (2017)

performed by Cynthia Erivo

"Lily's Eyes" (2014)

performed by Uzo Aduba and Rachel Bay Jones

"The Lady Is a Tramp" (2018)

performed by Ethan Slater

"All I Care About Is Love" (2017)

performed by Chita Rivera

"The Man That Got Away" (2014)

performed by Andrew Rannells

"There's Nothing Like a Dame" (2015)

performed by Florence Henderson

"The Game" (2013)

performed by Jenn Colella and Jackie Hoffman

"Forget About the Boy" (2016)

performed by Tony Yazbeck

"Not Getting Married Today" (2019)

performed by Darren Criss, Ward Billeisen, and Michael James Scott





After 4-Year Hiatus, Easter Bonnet Competition Will Return This Spring Photo
After 4-Year Hiatus, Easter Bonnet Competition Will Return This Spring
Across the country, bands of volunteers will once again fill theater lobbies starting tonight with iconic #Red Buckets in hand for the spring return of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in-theater fundraising.
Brady, Hurder, Salonga, Stroker, & More Join BROADWAY BACKWARDS Photo
Brady, Hurder, Salonga, Stroker, & More Join BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Broadway legends and emerging luminaries alike will lend their light in celebration at Broadway Backwards as they perform beloved songs from musical theater through the lens of the LGBTQ+ experience.
BC/EFA Awards $2.8 Million to Food and Meal Delivery Programs Photo
BC/EFA Awards $2.8 Million to Food and Meal Delivery Programs
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS awarded a record $2,827,500 in grants last week to 141 food service and meal delivery programs across the country, the product of the appeals made across Broadway, Off-Broadway and by national tours during Red Bucket fall fundraising and from the year-end campaign.
Broadway Cares NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K and 10K Set For March 25 Photo
Broadway Cares' NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K and 10K Set For March 25
Hear the beat of dancing - and running - feet. Theater artists and theater lovers will trade dance shoes for running sneakers Saturday, March 25, 2023, on New York City's Governors Island for the NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K & 10K benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

