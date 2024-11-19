Video: Phillipa Soo Shares Lyric Mishap During HAMILTON Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Monday, Phillipa Soo visited Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her role in the new ABC drama Doctor Odyssey. While on the show, the performer shared a mishap from her time in Broadway's Hamilton that happened several months into the run of the hit musical.

"For the first three months, you're still finding it [and] discovering things. And then something happens...where your brain just turns off and your body knows it," she explained. However, she also warned that sometimes things can still go awry and mistakes will happen.

"This was after the album came out...I was onstage doing 'Burn' and I had accidently sung the second verse first. I was continuing to sing the lyrics...and then I just stopped. Everything went quiet, the music kept going, and I was just sitting there..." Watch her tell the whole story in the video!

Soo is best known for originating the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in Broadway's critically acclaimed show Hamilton, earning her Tony and Emmy nominations, and winning a Grammy. Her other theatre credits include Shaina Taub's Suffs.

Soo also played the role of 'Cinderella' in the James Lapine & Stephen Sondheim revival of Into the Woods. In 2018, she co-starred on Broadway opposite Uma Thurman in the play "The Parisian Woman," and in 2017, Soo played the title role in the Broadway musical "Amelie". Soo also originated the role of 'Natasha Rostova' in the 2012 Ars Nova production of Dave Malloy's "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812."