SIX on Broadway to Present NYC Pride Night at the Lena Horne Theatre

Six on Broadway is partnering with NYC Pride to present NYC Pride Night on Thursday, May 28 at the Lena Horne Theatre.

Following the 7pm performance, cast members will participate in a post-show conversation moderated by Im Lynde, Executive Director of NYC Pride.

A portion of ticket sales from this special event, beginning today, will be donated to NYC Pride in support of their mission to create a future without discrimination and where all people have equal rights under the law.

NYC Pride is the nonprofit that has produced NYC’s official Pride Month events since 1984, including the NYC Pride March – one of the world’s largest, oldest LGBTQIA+ demonstrations. Additional marquee events include Pride Fest, the largest LGBTQIA+ street festival in the U.S.; and Youth Pride and affirming celebration of LGBTQIA+ youth and their families and allies. NYC Pride is made possible through the support of our company members and allies. To help continue creating spaces that serve and celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community, they invite everyone to help us reach our $100,000 fundraising goal at nycpride.org/givenow.

Six, by celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre where the show is currently playing an open-ended run.

Kirstin Maldonado will join the cast of Six beginning June 1 as Anne Boleyn, replacing Dylan Mulvaney, who will play her final performance on May 31.