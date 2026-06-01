Contest: Win Tickets to THE MONSTERS at La Jolla Playhouse

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Monsters at La Jolla Playhouse. BroadwayWorld is giving away a pair of tickets to two winners.

For years, LIL has observed her estranged brother from the shadows, studying every punch he throws. BIG, an aging but respected force in the local mixed martial arts circuit, remains unaware his little sister has been tracking his career from afar… until she appears unexpectedly on his doorstep.

“The Monsters hits hard and hugs harder… For anyone who grew up with siblings, it might revive the urge to bust out the couch forts and start pretending all over again.” San Francisco Chronicle Award-winning playwright Ngozi Anyanwu writes and stars alongside Sullivan Jones (HBO’s The Gilded Age) in this West Coast premiere of a warm-hearted and action-charged sibling story that grapples with the fight to build a life you can be proud of.

Raw and riveting, The Monsters delivers an emotional knockout. Begins June 2 at La Jolla Playhouse. For more information on The Monsters, click here.