Video: Paul Tazewell Showcases WICKED Movie Costumes on THE TODAY SHOW

Wicked movie Costume Designer Paul Tazewell visited The Today Show on Wednesday and, with him, brought along some of the actual costumes seen in the film.

One such costume was Fiyero's Ozdust Ball outfit, as worn by Jonathan Bailey, who Tazewell calls "the most charismatic, the most charming of Oz" which he attempted to reflect with his design. Initially, Bailey was overheating in the costume which Tazewell adjusted to accommodate the performer. "[Tazewell] gave some space around the chest to allow some plumbing underneath...I plugged myself into an ice bag," Bailey recalled.

As for Galinda, her shoes are custom embroidered and beaded, says Tazewell. The crown "is a series of bubbles" an element also present in other costume pieces such as the iconic bubble dress. Tazewell reveals that his design for the dress is heavily inspired by the one worn by Billie Burke in 1939's The Wizard of Oz. "I wanted to capture the same essence," he explained. Take a look at the beautiful costumes in the video now!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

