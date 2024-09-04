Video: Patti LuPone Stars in First AGATHA ALL ALONG Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marvel has released the first official clip for Agatha All Along, giving us a new look at Agatha Harkness' coven of witches, which includes Broadway icon Patti LuPone.

The clip introduces viewers to the assembly of witches played by Sasheer Zamata and Ali Ahn as Jennifer Kale and Alice Wu-Gulliver, respectively. LuPone plays Lilia Calderu, a quirky 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose skill is in divination and who suffers from flashes of sight and vision.

In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness (played by Kathryn Hahn) finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. Agatha All Along, which features new songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, will premiere on Disney+ on September 18. Watch the new clip!