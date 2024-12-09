Video: Nicholas Christopher Sings 'One Night Only' at MCC Theater's MISCAST24

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Take a look back at MCC Theater's MISCAST24, and watch Nicholas Christopher, currently starring as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, sing "One Night Only" from the musical DREAMGIRLS.

MCC Theater’s annual MISCAST gala is a one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway’s hottest stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast!

Born in Bermuda and raised in Boston, Nicholas recently appeared on Broadway in Sweeney Todd as Pirelli and the Sweeney standby. Earlier this year, he led the Enocres! production of Jelly's Last Jam. For the past 12 years, he has been a staple of the New York Broadway community performing musicals, plays, and Shakespeare. He studied at the Juilliard School and The Boston Conservatory, where he cultivated his unique range as both an actor and a singer. His professional debut was starring alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda as Benny in In the Heights in Puerto Rico. Select theater credits include Hamilton, Miss Saigon, Motown: The Musical, Lazarus (with David Bowie), Shakespeare in the Park, Hurt Village (Katori Hall), and Rent. TV credits include "All Rise" (CBS), "United States of Al" (CBS), and "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll" (FX).