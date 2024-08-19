Video: New Yorkers Gather in Central Park to Dance to HELL'S KITCHEN Anthem

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last week, 1,200 New Yorkers gathered in Central Park for LET'S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! AN UNFORGETTABLE DANCE EXPERIENCE, organized by The Public Theater's Public Works program. Participants of all ages and backgrounds learned choreography to Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind" from the Broadway show Hell's Kitchen.

Watch highlights from the big day in this video!

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – Hell's Kitchen, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.



Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, Hell's Kitchen is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

