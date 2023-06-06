Video: Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window is written by one of the most beloved playwrights of the American theatre, and yet, you've probably never heard of it. Tony nominee Miriam Silverman knows it.

"It's been such a wonderful thrill to see how audiences have embraced it," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "You would never think that it's a play from 1964 that people didn't know. And yet its so full of surprises and you get to feel like you are giving people a new experience. Afterwards, everyone says 'How did I not know this play?' and that is the best!"

Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window debuted on Broadway in 1964, on the heels of her meteoric debut with A Raisin in the Sun (1959) and shortly before her death at the age of 34. This is its first time on Broadway in more than 50 years.

Scene from The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window.

Welcome to 1960s Greenwich Village, where loudly proclaimed progressive dreams wage war with reality. This razor-sharp tragicomical satire of "astonishing force" (The Chicago Tribune) invites us into the apartment of Sidney and Iris Brustein and the diverse and passionate social circle that inhabits it. As a rapidly changing world brings uninvited cynicism to their door, the Brusteins fight to keep their marriage - with all its crackling wit, passion, and casual cruelty - from being the final sacrifice to Sidney's ideals.

Silverman plays Mavis, sister of Iris (Rachel Broasnahan). "She's so not me and that's part of the joy of it. She's Upper East Side, rich, conservative, and seems to be pretty narrow-minded and full of lots of prejudices. It's fun to step into someone who is so different and to relish in the wonderful humor."

Watch below as Miriam chats more about the role that led to her first ever Tony nomination!