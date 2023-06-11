Video: Miriam Silverman Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Play'

Earlier tonight at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Miriam Silverman took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play' for her outstanding work in The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window (currently running at the James Earl Jones Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Miriam checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Silverman returns to Sidney Brustein’s Window after collaborating with director Anne Kauffman on The Goodman Theatre production. Selected credits among a lengthy list of first productions and NY premieres are Anatomy of a Suicide (Atlantic), Plano (Clubbed Thumb), Junk (Lincoln Center), A Play is a Poem (Mark Taper Forum), along with A Delicate Ship, You Got Older, Everything You Touch, Mary Jane, and Finks (Drama Desk nomination). Recent TV/Film include the independent feature Breaking, HBO’s Bad Education, Fleishman is In Trouble, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Amazon’s upcoming Dead Ringers. BA and MFA from Brown University.