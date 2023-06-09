Video: Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway

Six years after making her Broadwya debut in Junk, Miriam Silverman is back on Broadway in The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window- a play that she still can't believe wound up on Broadway at all, let alone that she know has a Tony nomination for it.

"The best part is getting the world to know about how broad the genius of Lorraine Hansberry is," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's not just A Raisin in the Sun and some essays... it's everything! The idea that tens of thousands of more people are going to get to see this masterpiece is the best part to me."

Below, watch as Miriam chats more about the show's road to Broadway, why this company means so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.