Video: Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway

Miriam Silverman is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered! Photo 1 How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered!
2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 2 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

Six years after making her Broadwya debut in Junk, Miriam Silverman is back on Broadway in The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window- a play that she still can't believe wound up on Broadway at all, let alone that she know has a Tony nomination for it. 

"The best part is getting the world to know about how broad the genius of Lorraine Hansberry is," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's not just A Raisin in the Sun and some essays... it's everything! The idea that tens of thousands of more people are going to get to see this masterpiece is the best part to me."

Below, watch as Miriam chats more about the show's road to Broadway, why this company means so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece Youve Never Heard Of Photo
Video: Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window is written by one of the most beloved playwrights of the American theatre, and yet, you've probably never heard of it. Tony nominee Miriam Silverman knows it. 

2
Photos: Inside the Gala Opening Night of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Photo
Photos: Inside the Gala Opening Night of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

Just last week, Broadway welcomed the final show of the 2022-23 season, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, which is now running at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Last night however, the show held its opening gala performance, officially celebrating its arrival on Broadway. Check out photos from the big night here!

3
Review Roundup: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Photo
Review Roundup: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

Read the reviews for The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window on Broadway.

4
Photos: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Company Celebrates Their Two Tony Nominations! Photo
Photos: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Company Celebrates Their Two Tony Nominations!

Before the show tonight, the cast and creative team of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window celebrated their Best Revival Tony Nomination, as well as the Featured Actress Nod for Miriam Silverman. Go behind the scenes with photos from inside their celebration!

From This Author - Richard Ridge

Video: Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony NominationVideo: Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic DesignVideo: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design
Video: Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on BroadwayVideo: Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway
Video: Jordan Donica Didn't Think He'd Ever Be a Tony NomineeVideo: Jordan Donica Didn't Think He'd Ever Be a Tony Nominee

Videos

Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design Video Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination Video
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway Video
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You