Video: Michelle Yeoh Introduces WICKED's Madame Morrible

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Madame Morrible, the formidable Dean of Sorcery Studies, is being introduced to audiences in a new video released in anticipated of Wicked. She is played by Michelle Yeoh in the upcoming two-part adaptation who describes her character as "tough love". She adds that Shiz University students "bow to her because she is the only one who actually has magical powers."

As the story goes, Morrible finds a similar magic within Elphaba, a new student at the university. "When she first finds Elphaba, she knows this child has something very, very special," explains Yeoh.

The video also teases Morrible's turn from a "mother figure" to a manipulative antagonist who uses Elphaba's power and her and Glinda's friendship to her own advantage. "I'm scary- I know I am sometimes," Yeoh admits. Watch the new promo now!

Along with Yeoh, the Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, along with Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.