Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Producers of 2023

This Broadway season has been full of spectacular productions, from exciting new works to suprising new takes on beloved classics.

Nominees for Best Play are: Ain't No Mo' (Jordan E. Cooper), Between Riverside and Crazy (Stephen Adly Guirgis), Cost of Living (Martyna Majok), Fat Ham (James Ijames), and Leopoldstadt (Tom Stoppard).

Nominees for Best Musical are: & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Shucked, and Some Like It Hot.

Nominees for Best Revival of a Play are: The Piano Lesson, A Doll's House (Amy Herzog),

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Topdog/Underdog (Suzan-Lori Parks).

Nominees for Best Revival of a Musical are: Into the Woods, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot, Parade, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Plus, check out a full list of nominees and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.