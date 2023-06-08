Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023

Whether portaryed as a dream ballet, a high-engery hip-hop number, or a rousing tap break, choreography is a huge part of what makes musical theatre singularly sensational. Dance makes Broadway Broadway, and the work of four choreographers in particular has been deemed especially spectacular this Tonys season.

Nominated in the category of Best Choreography is: Steven Hoggett (Sweeney Todd), Casey Nicholaw (Some Like It Hot), Jennifer Weber (& Juliet) and Jennifer Weber (KPOP).

Below, watch as three of the four nominees tell us all about how they made their shows dance. Plus, check out a full list of nominees and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.