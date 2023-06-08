Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023

Best Choreography nominees include Casey Nicholaw, Susan Stroman, Jennifer Weber and Steven Hoggett.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 2 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer Photo 3 Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer
CAMELOT, HAMILTON Cancel Tonight's Performances Due To Air Quality Photo 4 CAMELOT, HAMILTON Cancel Tonight's Performances Due To Air Quality

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

Whether portaryed as a dream ballet, a high-engery hip-hop number, or a rousing tap break, choreography is a huge part of what makes musical theatre singularly sensational. Dance makes Broadway Broadway, and the work of four choreographers in particular has been deemed especially spectacular this Tonys season.

Nominated in the category of Best Choreography is: Steven Hoggett (Sweeney Todd), Casey Nicholaw (Some Like It Hot), Jennifer Weber (& Juliet) and Jennifer Weber (KPOP).

Below, watch as three of the four nominees tell us all about how they made their shows dance. Plus, check out a full list of nominees and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadways Knight in Shining Armor Photo
Video: How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadway's Knight in Shining Armor

Where in the world is there in the world a man so extraordinaire as Jordan Donica? You could say that the Tony nominee was groomed play roles like Camelot's Lancelot du Lac... literally. In this video, watch as Jordan chats about the role that brought him his first Tony nomination.

2
Video: Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece Youve Never Heard Of Photo
Video: Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window is written by one of the most beloved playwrights of the American theatre, and yet, you've probably never heard of it. Tony nominee Miriam Silverman knows it. 

3
Video: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth Photo
Video: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth

In this video, Tony nominee Yahya Abdul-Mateen II chats more about why Topdog/Underdog is so important, what he enjoyed most about the process, and so much more.

4
Video: How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee Photo
Video: How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Wendell Pierce chats more about what his Death of a Salesman character meant to him, how he dealt with the weight of the subject matter, and so much more.

From This Author - Richard Ridge

Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It IsVideo: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is
Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023
Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony NomineeVideo: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
Video: How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony NomineeVideo: How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is Video Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season Video
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You