Video: Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott

Watch Casey Cott sing from Wicked, The Who's Tommy, Kelly Clarkson and more.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier todayCasey Cott, who is best known for his role of Kevin Keller in the television series Riverdale, is Moulin Rouge!'s next Christian! Cott joins the cast on August 1, alongside the previoulsy announced Courtney Reed as Satine. He will play a limited engagement through December 3.

This isn't Casey Cott's first time on stage, although it will mark his Broadway debut. Cott began his acting career performing in local Ohio theater, appearing in productions of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Romeo and Juliet. He appeared in a 2014 production of Parade at the New Hazlett Theater in Pittsburgh. In August 2016, he played Moses in the premiere concert reading of Stephen Schwartz's musical project, a stage production of The Prince of Egypt, at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York. In April 2019, he played the title role of Tommy at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. 

Check out some highlights of his past performances below!

Casey Cott duets with Jackie Burns on "Dancing Through Life / The Wizard and I" from Wicked:

Casey stars in The Who's Tommy at the Kennedy Center:

Casey sings "Sober" at Broadway Loves Kelly Clarkson at 54 Below: 

Casey duets with brother Corey Cott on "What Is This Feeling" from Wicked:

Casey's Riverdale character, Kevin, performs 'Not A Common Man' in a musical episode: 



