Video: Meet BEAUTIFUL's New Carole King- Daisy Edgar-Jones

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Daisy Edgar-Jones has signed on to play Carole King in the film adaptation of Beautiful: the Carole King Musical. The film will be directed by Academy Award nominee Lisa Cholodenko, who co-wrote the screenplay for the film with Stuart Blumberg.

Edgar-Jones, who just earned her second Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Under the Banner of Heaven, has already had a busy few years on the big screen, but this project will mark her professional, musical debut. How will she fare is the iconic Carole King? Check out some of her recent performance highlights below!

Earlier this year, Edgar-Jones played Mormon housewife Brenda Lafferty in Dustin Lance Black's Under the Banner of Heaven miniseries. It also starred Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington. Stream it in full on Hulu.

In the 2022 thriller Fres, her character, Noa, takes a chance on a new love, played by Sebastian Stan. Stream the film on Hulu now!

Edgar-Jones appeared in the highly-anticpated film adaptation of Delia Owens' Where the Crawdads Sing in 2022. In it, she played 'swamp girl' Kya Clark. You can stream the film on Netflix.

Edgar-Jones' breakout performance as Marianne in the Sally Rooney miniseries Normal People earned her a 2021 Golden Globe nomination. Stream it in full on Hulu.

In a 2020 filmed stage production of Mike Bartlett's Albion, Edgar Jones stars opposite Victoria Hamilton.

She appears in 17 episodes in an Anglo-French reimagining of War of the Worlds (2019-2022), which you can stream now on EPIX.

She also appeared in 27 episodes of the BAFTA-winning series Cold Feet (2016-2020):