Video: Marissa Bode Discusses Onscreen Representation in WICKED Movie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Marissa Bode sat down with TODAY's Donna Farizan for an interview about playing the character of Nessarose in the two-part adaptation of Wicked. The actress is the first wheelchair user to play the character.

Bode says that this kind of representation is "not something I saw a lot of when I was growing up...To be in this huge movie, I just feel so lucky and grateful that I can be that representation and help people feel a lot less alone," she added.

Bode also recounted a moment on set when co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays her sister onscreen, encouraged her during a difficult moment. "I really did appreciate that," Bode says of Erivo's gesture. "How far I've come from local community theatre to be where I'm at now [has] been a journey for the whole family." Watch the interview now.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.