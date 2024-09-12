Video: Marcus Choi Unpacks MAYBE HAPPY ENDING- 'An Analog Musical in a Digital World'

Maybe Happy Ending will finally get its own happy ending when it arrives on Broadway this fall. The musical reaches this finish line after years of development, and Marcus Choi has been along for the ride.

Choi, one of four actors in the show, has been involved since its first round of workshops in 2016. Since then, he has appeared in the 2017 revival of Miss Saigon and as George Washington in the Hamilton national tour. Despite his time away, he stayed a Maybe Happy Ending fan from afar.

On a recent break from rehearsals, Choi told Richard Ridge that this is a special kind of musical. "This show feels like a play with music. There are no production numbers or choreography. When you strip everything away, it's just four people telling a story. As a musical theatre actor, to be able to tell that has its own charm," he explained. "These kinds of musicals don't come around very often."

What is the new musical all about? "It takes place in the future. Even though it's about robots, it feels strangely human," he continued. "At its core it's a love story about relationships and discovery- discovering love for the first time. It's such a charming piece. It's whimsical, full of laughter, the music is incredible. They did such a great job of capturing the essence of innocence."

In this video, watch as Choi chats more about reuniting with director Michael Arden, working with co-stars Darren Criss, Helen J Shun and Dez Duron, and more!